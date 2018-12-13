Memphis' new mobile learning van takes library to the community

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The City of Memphis unveiled a new mobile technology learning van on Thursday.
The "Start Here" van is a mobile learning lab that connects the Memphis community to technology programs and library services.
Mayor Jim Strickland said the service is about bringing "the library" to those who cannot get to one themselves.
“We have technology that we will take to festivals and neighborhood meetings and to community events,” Strickland said. “To try and expose people to the library world.”
The van is equipped with wall-mounted screens, tablets, and even a 3D printer.
The project was designed and developed by a team of library and City of Memphis staff.
