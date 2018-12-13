Memphis police investigate reports of multiple bomb threats

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 13, 2018 at 3:12 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 3:17 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating reports of multiple bomb threats made via email.

This comes as many outlets across the country are reporting bomb threats called into schools, businesses and newspapers.

Police say each location has been checked, and no devices have been located.

Officials said they have checked the following locations:

  • 3617 Winchester Trust Federal Credit Union 
  • 4048 Senator St. 
  • 7370 Winchester Rd. Principle Toyota 
  • 3747 Cherry Rd. Peifer Safe & Lock

Thursday afternoon, the Better Business Bureau sent out a warning to businesses about the bomb threats:

A series of what appears to be unfounded bomb threats were made via email today to organizations and businesses in Memphis and across the country. The emails have subjects like “Think twice” and “Think about how they can help you” and appear to be robo-generated spam.

The email message received by one Memphis business indicated that a mercenary had hidden an explosive device in the business’s building. The sender threatened to detonate the device unless the business pays $20,000 in Bitcoin by the end of the day. Multiple businesses in several states have reported receiving the same email. These emails have led to dozens of precautionary evacuations throughout the United States.

So far, none of the threats have proven to be credible. However, any bomb threat should be taken seriously and reported to local law enforcement.

If you receive the email, BBB recommends that you:

  • Contact your local law enforcement agency.
  • Do not pay the ransom.
  • Delete the email.

The Memphis branch of the FBI released this statement in response to the bomb threats:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

