Memphis police investigate reports of multiple bomb threats

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating reports of multiple bomb threats made via email.
This comes as many outlets across the country are reporting bomb threats called into schools, businesses and newspapers.
Police say each location has been checked, and no devices have been located.
Officials said they have checked the following locations:
- 3617 Winchester Trust Federal Credit Union
- 4048 Senator St.
- 7370 Winchester Rd. Principle Toyota
- 3747 Cherry Rd. Peifer Safe & Lock
Thursday afternoon, the Better Business Bureau sent out a warning to businesses about the bomb threats:
A series of what appears to be unfounded bomb threats were made via email today to organizations and businesses in Memphis and across the country. The emails have subjects like “Think twice” and “Think about how they can help you” and appear to be robo-generated spam.
The email message received by one Memphis business indicated that a mercenary had hidden an explosive device in the business’s building. The sender threatened to detonate the device unless the business pays $20,000 in Bitcoin by the end of the day. Multiple businesses in several states have reported receiving the same email. These emails have led to dozens of precautionary evacuations throughout the United States.
So far, none of the threats have proven to be credible. However, any bomb threat should be taken seriously and reported to local law enforcement.
If you receive the email, BBB recommends that you:
- Contact your local law enforcement agency.
- Do not pay the ransom.
- Delete the email.
The Memphis branch of the FBI released this statement in response to the bomb threats:
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.