More women come forward claiming OBGYN sexually assaulted them

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Additional women claiming a Mid-South OBGYN sexually assaulted them are coming forward.
Dr. Gregory Norwood is under investigation by the state medical board for assaulting his patients.
Attorney Murray Wells expects the number of women coming forward with allegations of sexual assault by Dr. Gregory Norwood to keep growing.
"We're concerned about how early in his practice the behavior started," Wells said. "I think it's unlikely the doctor would admit the amount of patients that he treated in that way."
Wells said his office is representing several women, and he’s spoken to at least eight, all claiming the Mid-South OBGYN assaulted them during exams. The women range in race and age, and one is a juvenile.
"There’s no way in my opinion that you can’t feel distrust towards the medical profession and be concerned about going to other doctors in the future,” said associate attorney Caroline Gordon.
The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure temporarily suspended Norwood’s license in September. An affidavit from the state board outlines sexual assault allegations against Norwood made by seven women.
The board later found Norwood guilty of seven counts of unprofessional conduct. Last month, his license was suspended indefinitely.
"We have a client that is in the Baptist Healthcare System in Mississippi,” Wells said.
Wells said his client told employees of Baptist Medical Group of the assault but felt that not enough action was taken. We asked Baptist Medical Group about that specific allegation.
The company sent WMC5 this statement:
Southaven Police also said they have an open investigation and plan on presenting their case against Norwood to a DeSoto County Grand Jury.
WMC5 also tried reaching Dr. Norwood but did not get a response.
