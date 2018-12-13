2nd arrest made 4 months after shooting wounded 6

2nd arrest made 4 months after shooting wounded 6
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 13, 2018 at 5:27 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 6:11 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A second man was arrested months after a shooting that injured six people, including a pregnant woman.

The shooting happened on August 21. Days later, Brandon Perry was arrested after police said he admitted to the shooting.

Four months later, police arrested James Carr.

A warrant for Carr's arrest was issued a week after the shooting, but court records show he was booked into jail Wednsday.

In separate affidavits, witnesses identified both Perry and Carr as the shooter.

Police said a fight happened in the evening hours of August 21 on East Hillview Drive near East Alcy Road.

Court documents said the shooter fired into a group of unarmed people during a large fight.

Four people were shot, including a woman who was nine months pregnant. Her unborn child was not hurt.

Police said a bullet also went into a nearby apartment, injuring two other people. One of them was hit by the bullet, the other by shattered glass.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.