2nd arrest made 4 months after shooting wounded 6

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A second man was arrested months after a shooting that injured six people, including a pregnant woman.
The shooting happened on August 21. Days later, Brandon Perry was arrested after police said he admitted to the shooting.
Four months later, police arrested James Carr.
A warrant for Carr's arrest was issued a week after the shooting, but court records show he was booked into jail Wednsday.
In separate affidavits, witnesses identified both Perry and Carr as the shooter.
Police said a fight happened in the evening hours of August 21 on East Hillview Drive near East Alcy Road.
Court documents said the shooter fired into a group of unarmed people during a large fight.
Four people were shot, including a woman who was nine months pregnant. Her unborn child was not hurt.
Police said a bullet also went into a nearby apartment, injuring two other people. One of them was hit by the bullet, the other by shattered glass.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.