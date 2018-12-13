Off-duty deputy stops armed robbery at Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An off-duty Shelby County deputy was in the right place at the right time to stop an armed robbery Wednesday.
Memphis police officers responded to Family Dollar at 1688 Jackson around 5:30 p.m. where the deputy already had the suspect in custody.
Police say Travon Blake walked into the store wearing a gas mask and armed with a hammer. The off-duty deputy was inside the store and heard the commotion.
Police say the deputy approached the suspect, ordering him to drop the hammer and get on the floor. The deputy detained Blake until police could arrive.
Blake is now charged with aggravated robbery.
