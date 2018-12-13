Rain impacts the Mid-South to end week, start weekend

Off-and-on showers will move across the Mid-South to end the week and start the weekend. Mild temperatures stick around as does the clouds and south winds.
Although not all-day rain, we will see scattered showers through midday and into the afternoon and evening today. Clouds will remain across the region and afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s. Southeast winds will remain around 10 to 15 mph. We will see our rain chances build tonight and it we will still see showers as we push into Friday morning. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s with southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80% showers. Winds: Southeast around 10 to 15 mph. High: 58.
TOMORROW: Cloudy. 80% showers. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Low: 50.
FRIDAY: We will keep with scattered showers for most of the day Friday as a low-pressure system continues to move across the southeast. While no severe weather is expected, we could see rainfall totals around an inch to an inch and a half once the rain finally clears Saturday. Highs will stay in the lower 50s for tomorrow with overnight lows in the 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We will still see showers linger into the start of Saturday, but we will see the rain and clouds begin to clear by the time the sunsets on Saturday. Sunday we will see more sunshine and drier conditions. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Overall a seasonal weekend is in store for the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: We will remain dry and sunny to start next week. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower to middle 50s as we start next week with overnight lows in the middle 30s.
