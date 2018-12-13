Rain impacts the Mid-South to end week, start weekend

Although not all-day rain, we will see scattered showers through midday and into the afternoon and evening today. Clouds will remain across the region and afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s. Southeast winds will remain around 10 to 15 mph. We will see our rain chances build tonight and it we will still see showers as we push into Friday morning. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s with southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph.