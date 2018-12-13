Rain likely over next few days

Light showers will be possible for the morning commute and temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s when you leave the house.
Although there will be breaks in the rain, scattered showers will be likely during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the upper 50s. Rain chances will increase late tonight and it will still be raining through Friday morning. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 50.
FRIDAY: There will be scattered showers for most of the day on Friday as a low pressure system moves south of our area. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall totals could be over an inch through Friday night. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Showers will linger through Saturday afternoon, but we will see rain and clouds clearing by sunset. Sunday will feature more sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Lows will stay in the mid 30s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB