Rainy pattern to end the week

Low pressure moving out of Texas will bring rain to the Mid-South beginning tonight and could linger into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers WIND: S 10 LOW: 48
THURSDAY: Showers WIND: SE 10-15 HIGH: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: SE 10-15 LOW: 50
THIS WEEK: A surge of Gulf moisture into the Mid-South in advance of an approaching low pressure system and cold front will allow showers to develop overnight and continue through the day tomorrow and tomorrow night. Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain and highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day. High temperatures will be near 50 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
