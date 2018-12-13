Scientists scour WWI shipwreck to solve military mystery

This Jan. 28, 1915 made available by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command shows the USS San Diego while serving as flagship of the Pacific Fleet. Her name had been changed from California in September 1914. On a clear summer day, July 19, 1918, an external explosion near the ship’s engine room shook the armored cruiser. Water soon rushed into the hull. Within minutes, the 500-foot warship began to capsize. Weighed down with 2,900 tons coal for a planned voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, the vessel sank in just 20 minutes. Six crew members perished. (U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command via AP)