Sentencing set for man convicted of killing elderly couple in 2017 crash
Parker Jackson was convicted of two counts of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault for the October 2017 crash that killed John and Geraldine Longworth.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 13, 2018 at 3:29 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 3:29 PM

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - The man convicted in the crash that killed an elderly Collierville couple will be sentenced next month.

Officials said 19-year-old Parker Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced January 15.

Jackson is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide in the crash that killed 75-year-old John Longworth and his wife, 74-year-old Gearldine Longworth.

Gerry and John Longworth (Source: family)
The crash happened Oct. 4, 2017 at Poplar and Bray Station in Collierville.

According to investigators, an examination of the air bag control module in Jackson’s vehicle showed he was driving 72 miles per hour in a 40-mph speed limit zone about five seconds before impact.

