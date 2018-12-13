Sentencing set for man convicted of killing elderly couple in 2017 crash

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - The man convicted in the crash that killed an elderly Collierville couple will be sentenced next month.
Officials said 19-year-old Parker Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced January 15.
Jackson is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide in the crash that killed 75-year-old John Longworth and his wife, 74-year-old Gearldine Longworth.
The crash happened Oct. 4, 2017 at Poplar and Bray Station in Collierville.
According to investigators, an examination of the air bag control module in Jackson’s vehicle showed he was driving 72 miles per hour in a 40-mph speed limit zone about five seconds before impact.
