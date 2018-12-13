Shelby County District Attorney expresses concern about safety at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich has expressed concern about safety at 201 Poplar.
In a letter, Weirich said there have been several assaults in the court building over the past year.
Weirich wrote the letter to County Commissioner Tami Sawyer in October, detailing safety concerns for employees working at the D.A.'s office.
County Commissioner Van Turner said they're just concerned about the safety of individuals who are entering in and out of the Bailey Justice Complex Center, also known as 201 Poplar.
Weirich shared that in the past 15 months, 4 of her employees have been assaulted at 201 poplar including one sexual assault.
In July, Weirich wrote a letter to then Mayor Mark Lutrell who said it was up to the County Commission to allocate additional resources for patrol officers.
"We're concerned about any individual who's there as a defendant or a witness. We're concerned about attorney's who work there both prosecutors and defense attorneys and we're concerned about law enforcement as well as our judges," said Turner.
Turner said he would like to come up with a plan to better secure the building.
"The plan that I suggested was perhaps having more security down in the well on the ground floor of the courthouse, that's where you have a lot of folks together who are entering in the court and coming out of court," said Turner.
Other suggestions include special card access for attorneys and written protocol for officers to escort attorneys to and from the building when they stay late at night.
Shelby County resident Alexandra Baker and her sister Janessa believe extra security at 201 Poplar is a must.
“You have to think about the fact that this building houses criminal, this building has court cases that people don’t always get their way...so you have a lot of disgruntled people,” said Baker.
Turner said the County Commission will further discuss adding additional resources at 201 Poplar when they start working on next year’s budget.
