Shelby County offers free flu vaccines for children, adults

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations at all of its public health clinics.
The vaccine will be available for children and adults without an appointment on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccines are available while supplies last.
You can visit any of these locations to get yours:
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic, 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
- Millington Public Health Clinic, 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Packer Clinic, 814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, 6170 Macon Road, 38133
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic, 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
