SOUND OFF: Ohio lawmakers push for a cursive comeback in schools

(WTOL) - It seems like writing is cursive is a skill that is fading away for students in school today.
But Ohio lawmakers are pushing for its comeback.
According to Cincinnati.com, House Bill 58 would require the Ohio Department of Education to create a plan to teach cursive through the 5th grade.
The goal is for students to be able to print letters clearly by the end of 3rd grade and write in cursive by the end of 5th grade.
This plan would be an option for schools starting next year.
