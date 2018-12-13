St. Jude patients take flight to North Pole

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Children at St. Jude Children's Hospital got the trip of a lifetime on Wednesday night!
The kids got special passes to board a Delta Airlines flight from Memphis International Airport to the North Pole!
Children enjoyed gifts, treats and all sorts of Christmas goodies for the airport's 9th Annual Fantasy Flight.
"We look forward to this every single year,” said Delta Airlines Chief Pilot Harry Miller. “Getting the kids out here, trying to put a smile on their face."
On top of their visit with the man in red, the kids enjoyed a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
