UNICEF: 2 million children in Syria still out of schools

This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 photo provided by UNICEF, shows UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, sitting with students during her visit to Alexandria school in Ma'ardes, Hama, Syria. In an interview with The Associated Press after returning from a visit to Syria, Fore said Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, that even though the fighting is winding down, 2 million children inside Syria are still out of schools and it will take years and a lot of funding to help children get over the scars of the seven-year conflict. (UNICEF via AP ) (AP)