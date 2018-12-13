Vitaminwater bets $100,000 you can’t go a year without your smartphone

(WTOL) - You see those posts on Facebook all the time:
“Stay in a luxury cabin with everything you could want. You just can’t have any electronic devices.”
“Would you slap your sibling for a million dollars?”
“Get 100,000 for going without your smartphone for a year.”
All of those are hypothetical - except for the last one.
Vitaminwater is actually offering $100,000 to the person who can go without their smartphone for 365 days.
Vitaminwater says 1 out of 2 people say they couldn’t live without their smartphone...for free. So the company is presenting a deal called Scroll-Free For A Year, and it’s exactly what it sounds like.
All you have to do to enter is share on Twitter or Instagram what you would do with your time instead of spending it on your phone using the hashtag #nophoneforayear.
“Go scroll-free for a year, prove it, and you could win $100,000. Live the life you’ve always dreamed and more. (check out our rules. lie detector test included)," Vitaminwater said on their website.
The rules are:
- You may not use any smartphone for 365 days. For any reason.
- This means you can’t use a friend or family member’s smartphone, no matter how hard they might tempt you.
- If you’re lying in bed and miss your phone, you’re going to have to keep missing it. No more midnight scrolls. You might actually sleep better at night.
You must enter the contest by Jan. 8. Do you think you could do it?
