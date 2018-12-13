Wet end to week, start to weekend expected

NEXT WEEK: Next week will start of dry and sunny. Afternoon highs will stay in the middle to lower 50s for Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 30s. We become partly cloudy by Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front starts to swing into the region. Highs to end the week will warm into the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We could see rain chances build into the forecast Thursday and into Friday. Keep it with the First Alert Weather Team, for the latest on the Mid-South Forecast.