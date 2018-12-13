Wet end to week, start to weekend expected

Showers are pushing across Arkansas and will move into the Mid-South into the afternoon. The system causing the rain will slowly push east, giving us rain chances to end the week and start the weekend.
It has been a cloudy and gray day across the Mid-South. Southeast winds have been breezy around 10 to 15 mph today, helping us warm up into the upper 50s, near 60 degrees this afternoon. Showers will start to build and could impact the drive home from work. We will keep with waves of rain through the evening and into the overnight. Lows will fall only near 50 degrees with cloudy skies and our southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80% showers. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Low: 50.
TOMORROW: Cloudy. 80% showers. Winds: East at 10 mph. High: 56.
FRIDAY: While not a washout, we will keep with waves of rain spinning around an area of low pressure to end the week. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 50s with cloudy skies and winds staying around 10 mph out of the east. Showers will again impact our Friday night, with clouds still across the Mid-South and lows dropping into the lower to middle 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Forecast models are showing us that the isolated showers will continue through sunset on Saturday. Clouds will hang around to start the weekend, but by Sunday we are looking at a bit more sunshine. Afternoon highs this weekend will warm into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Overall a very seasonal weekend is on tap for the Mid-South, with Sunday looking like the better day of the two.
NEXT WEEK: Next week will start of dry and sunny. Afternoon highs will stay in the middle to lower 50s for Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the 30s. We become partly cloudy by Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front starts to swing into the region. Highs to end the week will warm into the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We could see rain chances build into the forecast Thursday and into Friday. Keep it with the First Alert Weather Team, for the latest on the Mid-South Forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
