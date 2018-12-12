Woman refuses to leave store, kicks officer in groin, defecates on another

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police arrested Kristie Marie Rodriguez, 33, Tuesday evening for Assault on a Public Servant “3rd Degree Felony”, Criminal Trespassing “Class B Misdemeanor”.
According to police, officers were called to Payne’s Gym on North Grandview in reference to a woman, later identified as Rodriguez, refusing to leave.
Officers then approached Rodriguez and gave her several commands to exit but she refused to comply.
While Rodriguez was on the floor, she kicked an OPD officer in the groin area and then defecated on another OPD officer, causing feces to get on their pants and shoes.
Rodriguez was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the ECLEC.
