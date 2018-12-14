MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A low pressure system will continue to approach our area, this will continue to give us the clouds and periods of rain. There will be some breaks in the rain but keep the umbrellas handy as showers will likely be scattered. Showers will redevelop this afternoon along with some pockets of heavy rain will be possible too. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.