MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A low pressure system will continue to approach our area, this will continue to give us the clouds and periods of rain. There will be some breaks in the rain but keep the umbrellas handy as showers will likely be scattered. Showers will redevelop this afternoon along with some pockets of heavy rain will be possible too. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 57.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 46.
WEEKEND: Some light rain will continue into Saturday and last into the afternoon. Skies will gradually clear out by the evening. Sunday will feature more sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be cooler in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows will stay in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase by Wednesday and there could be a shower or two Wednesday night. Isolated rain will be possible on Thursday, but rain chances are low right now.
