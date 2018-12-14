Couple robs elderly woman of her groceries

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An elderly woman reported that her groceries were stolen at the Crosstown Kroger on December 3.
According to Memphis police, two people snatched the woman’s shopping cart.
Video showed a male and female couple take the victim’s groceries and laughed as they passed her.
Investigators said the man wore a black jacket with the words “Live Life Lit” on the back.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
