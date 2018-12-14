Couple robs elderly woman of her groceries

Woman's groceries stolen at Kroger
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 13, 2018 at 10:09 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 10:54 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An elderly woman reported that her groceries were stolen at the Crosstown Kroger on December 3.

According to Memphis police, two people snatched the woman’s shopping cart.

Video showed a male and female couple take the victim’s groceries and laughed as they passed her.

Investigators said the man wore a black jacket with the words “Live Life Lit” on the back.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.