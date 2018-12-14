Family: Bullying was not factor in student’s suicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 13, 2018 at 10:16 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 10:16 PM

GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) - A Houston High School family is calling for an end to the speculation surrounding the suicide of a student.

The student took his own life earlier this month, and some social media posts blamed the death on bullying.

An online petition was even launched to bring awareness to the topic.

On Thursday, the principal of the Germantown high school sent a message to the school body from the student’s family.

The family said that the student had issues with depression.

“There is no evidence from any investigation by detectives or family knowledge that “bullying” was a cause or factor in his death. Such speculation and insensitivity to his loss of life furthers the pain and grieving by the family."

The message then ended encouraging students to seek counseling help if they were experiencing difficulties.

