Family: Bullying was not factor in student’s suicide

GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) - A Houston High School family is calling for an end to the speculation surrounding the suicide of a student.
The student took his own life earlier this month, and some social media posts blamed the death on bullying.
An online petition was even launched to bring awareness to the topic.
On Thursday, the principal of the Germantown high school sent a message to the school body from the student’s family.
The family said that the student had issues with depression.
The message then ended encouraging students to seek counseling help if they were experiencing difficulties.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.