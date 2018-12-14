5 Great Things: SCSO gives out gifts instead of citations, St. Jude patients take flight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If today’s list of 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South doesn’t give you holiday cheer, then you must be the Grinch!
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stopped some traffic violators in the Wolfchase area, but instead of tickets they got gifts!
Christmas came early for more than 400 Memphis families after Mid-South real estate mogul Avron Fogelman paid off their layaway balances at a Memphis Burlington store.
Indigo Ag., Inc. announced it's moving its headquarters to Memphis, investing more than 6 million dollars in the city and bringing more than 700 jobs.
Children at St. Jude Children’s Hospital boarded the 9th Annual Delta Airlines Fantasy Flight to the North Pole. They enjoyed gifts, treats, Christmas goodies and of course, Jolly Ol' Saint Nick.
Lessons from Soulsville Charter High School Physics teacher Jack Replinger are making the discipline accessible and fun for students all over the world, through a website he created that now has hundreds of users everyday.
