Investigators say man shot and killed by Memphis police was armed with BB gun

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man who was shot and killed Thursday night by Memphis police was armed with a BB gun.
Officers responded to James Road near Austin Peay Highway around 10 p.m. Thursday after reports of a person in the street pointing a gun at drivers.
Andre Horton, 42, was still holding the item when police arrived and shots were fired. Horton died at a Memphis hospital.
Susan Niland, with TBI, confirmed Friday afternoon that the weapon found at the scene was a BB gun.
“From what I hear the gun wasn’t even real,” said Horton’s uncle Willie Nason said. “It was a BB gun. He didn’t fire a shot at anybody.”
Nason is still searching for answers for what led to the death of his nephew.
"Looking for some sign of what he left, and this is all I got,” Nason said.
Nason said his nephew, who has six kids, had been dealing with mental health issues and said things were off when he saw Horton last week.
“I knew something wrong,” Nason said. “I said, ‘Andre, what is wrong?’ but he would never tell me, so I called his mother and said he’s acting strange.”
Nason said Horton was seeking help. As for the officer-involved shooting, Nason said he doesn’t blame them.
“I’m not blaming police for this,” Nason said. “They were doing their job. I’m sure that the police officer that had to make this decision, I’m sure he’s hurting just as much as we are.”
Officials confirm Horton did have a criminal history. Records from the TBI show Horton faced charges for aggravated assault, rape, and harassment dating back to 2000.
However, a majority of these charges were either dropped or dismissed due to lack of prosecution.
“He had a past, but Andre had quit drinking,” Nason said. “He had got his life together.”
Nason doesn’t deny his nephew had been in trouble before, but he says Horton was headed in the right direction.
"Got back into his kids’ lives and got a job and he really had straightened up,” Nason said. “My nephew, he’s a brilliant guy. He had his past trouble in life as youngsters do, but he had straightened up so well. He had a beautiful smile.”
TBI is continuing to investigate the shooting. Memphis police say the officer who fired shots at the scene is on leave.
