Kroger to replace elderly woman’s stolen groceries, rep confirms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Kroger representative has confirmed that the grocery chain plans to replace an elderly woman’s stolen goods.
She reported her groceries stolen on December 3, outside of the Crosstown Kroger.
According to Memphis police, a male and female couple snatched the woman’s shopping cart.
Video showed them taking her groceries and laughing as they passed her.
The suspects have not been identified and no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
