Lawsuit filed on behalf of woman killed in MS bus crash

By David Buchholz | December 14, 2018 at 8:46 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 4:22 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The bus company operating a bus carrying a load of Huntsville passengers that crashed in DeSoto County, MS is facing a 7th lawsuit.

Betty Russell of Huntsville was killed in 2018 when a bus overturned in MS (Source: Family)

This latest lawsuit was filed on behalf of Betty Russell, one of two women who was killed in that crash.

The lawsuit names Teague VIP Express which is based out Anniston and the bus driver.

The bus was headed from Huntsville to Tunica when it overturned on MS Hwy 269 on November 14th. Betty Russell and Cynthia Hardin were both killed in the crash, more than 40 others were injured.

The lawsuit was filed in Calhoun County by the administrator of Betty Russell’s estate. 6 other lawsuits have been filed by other passengers who were on the bus and survived the crash.

