‘Let this Lamborghini light your fire,’ pastor says while giving wife $200k Lamborghini - he’s now defending the purchase

GREENVILLE, SC (RNN) - A South Carolina pastor facing a social media backlash for gifting his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini SUV is now defending the purchase.
John Gray, pastor of Greenville mega-congregation Relentless Church, delivered the lavish gift to his wife Aventer Gray last week for their eighth anniversary.
Gray is the same pastor who drew praise for letting veterans, single parents and widows take from the collection plate earlier this year.
He said “not a nickel, not a penny” from the church was spent on the luxury sport vehicle, according to The Greenville News.
John Gray also noted his multiple streams of income.
Gray has a book deal and is a reality show star with a series on OWN.
“I put a faith deposit down in February and God helped me to make my wife’s dream come true. Why not? She’s made mine come true!" Gray also wrote on his Instagram account.
His wife also came to his defense.
“My hubby is a hard-worker, he worked his whole life and he saved to bless his wife!!!” Aventer Gray said via Instagram. She also gifted her husband with a Rolex watch, estimated at about $8,000, according to the Christian Monitor.
“You light my fire, let this Lamborghini light your fire,” Gray said last week as his wife screamed in excitement adoring the black Lamborghini Urus with red accents.
But that did not sit well with some on social media.
“Profiting off of God’s word. You’re worse than the money changers in the temple that Jesus threw out himself,” said user Kris_with_AK.
“This is exactly why I got trust issues,” said another user.
But some came to Gray’s defense in the comments.
“Beautiful!!! Love this. What an inspiration. God Bless & Congratulations!! said Hair Heaven Studios.
“May God Continue to Bless You and your Family. He will give you the Desires of our Heart,” said Raptureoflove.
