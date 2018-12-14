Man shot and killed by Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened Thursday night around 9:54 p.m. at James Road near Austin Peay Highway. Two Memphis police officers were dispatched to a complaint of a person in the street pointing a gun at drivers.
According to police, the man was still armed when they arrived at the scene. At some point, shots were fired.
The man was taken to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the man has not been released.
Memphis police say the officer who fired shots will be relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
