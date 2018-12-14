Mayor Jim Strickland’s office delivers Christmas baskets to the elderly

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his administration spread holiday cheer on Friday. Each year, Strickland delivers Christmas baskets to the seniors at City View Towers.
This year they distributed 404 baskets.
Strickland said it’s important to help those residents.
“They helped build Memphis and raised families,” Strickland said. “They were fathers and mothers, employees and business owners and veterans. We need to respect our elderly, and in all due respect help them celebrate Christmas.”
The baskets included household goods and all the Christmas fixings.
