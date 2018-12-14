Memphis Catholic Diocese hopes to name new bishop in 2019

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The person Pope Francis appointed to oversee the Catholic Diocese of Memphis says he hopes a new bishop will be named next spring or summer.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville sat down with WMC5 on Friday afternoon after spending most of this week in Memphis, where he was named Apostolic Administrator after the removal of Memphis Bishop Martin Holley.
Pope Francis took the highly unusual step back in October of dismissing Holley for mismanagement of the 21 county diocese.
Archbishop Kurtz said three candidates will be nominated for Bishop of Memphis and at some point in the next year, Pope Francis will make the appointment.
“Coming from Louisville, we have a little horse race every year where we do some betting,” Archbishop Kurtz said. “I’m not betting on it being a year. Now if we do, we'll need another interview come July."
