Memphis 901 FC adds to roster, coaching staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC added a player and an assistant coach to its roster for the Spring of 2019.
Veteran Defender Todd Pratzner joins the club. He’s spent the past 2 seasons in the United Soccer League with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and the Rochester Rhinos.
Pratzner started 17 matches this past season with Pittsburgh, and made 13 appearances with 10 starts with Rochester the season before, starting both of the Rhinos’ playoff games and finishing fourth on the team with 41 clearances.
901 FC also added Assistant Coach Ben Pirmann to the staff of head Coach Tim Mulqueen.
Pirmann spent the past 6 years as Head Coach of Detroit City FC in the National Premier Soccer League. He Worked 8 years as an assistant coach at his alma mater Michigan State.
Memphis 901 FC Kicks off its inaugural season in March at AutoZone Park.
