Memphis 901 FC announces first pro soccer match

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC has a date for their first game.
The club will kick off their inaugural season at AutoZone Park on Saturday, March 9, 2019 as they host the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
The Rowdies will be kicking off their second season after an 11-15-8 finish in their inaugural season in 2017.
“We are thrilled to kick off our inaugural season in front of our home supporters on Saturday, March 9,” Memphis 901 FC President Craig Unger said. “This will be an iconic moment in Memphis’ sports and cultural history, and we cannot wait to celebrate the regular-season debut of our team, with our City, on a rocking Saturday night in Downtown Memphis.”
The remainder of the 34-match schedule, including kickoff time for the opener, will be announced at a later date.
Memphis will be placed in the Eastern Conference of the USL. Three other expansion teams--Austin, El Paso and New Mexico, will play in the Western Conference.
Season tickets for Memphis 901 FC are on sale now starting at $10 per match. Click here to reserve your seats.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.