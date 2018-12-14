Memphis Grizzlies throw holiday party for kids

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Grizzlies players delivered holiday cheer to dozens of Memphis children.
About 150 youth from the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, Knowledge Quest, Grizzlies Prep and KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools sat front and center in The Grindhouse.
They hung out with players decked in holiday gear, played games like "Connect Four," took photos, and even got a huge surprise.
"On behalf of myself and my teammates, I wanted to invite you guys out to our next Saturday night ballgame against the Houston Rockets,” said Grizzlies guard Mike Conley.
"I love it,” said Grizzlies center Marc Gasol. “All the kids have a huge smile on their face and it's the holiday season so it's beautiful."
The kids also threw High 5′s with “Grizz” the mascot and made holiday cookies to take home.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.