Mississippi officers on leave after man dies while in custody

GRENADA, MS (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man while in custody of Grenada police last month.
On Nov. 29, officers took 26-year-old Robert Loggins into custody. Loggins died after being taken to the Grenada County Jail.
MBI is now reviewing body camera and surveillance footage from the jail. The City of Grenada is also conducting an internal investigation.
According to the city, several officers are now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
City Manager Trey Baker said in a release Friday that the City of Grenada gives its condolences to Loggins' family.
“The City will conduct a full and transparent investigation into all the facts of this matter and awaits more information from MBI and the Mississippi Crime Lab,” said Baker.
