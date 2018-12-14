More rain to come

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A slow moving low pressures system will move east along the Gulf coast driving moisture in the Mid-South making for a rainy pattern to end the week.
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers WIND: SE 10-15 LOW: 50
FRIDAY: Showers WIND: E 5-10 HIGH: 56
FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: NE 5 LOW: 43
Scattered showers will continue to move across the Mid-South overnight and through the day tomorrow. Periods of heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Showers will continue Friday night as abundant moisture continues to stream into the area.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 50s.
