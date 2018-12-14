NAACP discusses concerns over Memphis City Council appointment process

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis Branch announced their concerns with the Memphis City Council’s appointment process at a Friday news conference and called for consistency across the council when filling vacant seats.
The news conference followed councilors' stalemate over filling the vacant District 1 seat, which has resulted in a protest by four councilors.
Joe Brown, Jamita Swearengen, Patrice Robinson and Martavius Jones haven’t attended a council meeting since walking out more than a week ago, leaving the group without a quorum.
The group did meet Tuesday without the protesting members after determining the city charter would allow them to congregate with just six members because there are currently only 10 elected members on the body.
Just before Thanksgiving, councilors took more than 100 votes to fill the seat vacated by former District 1 Councilor Bill Morrison but no one received the required seven votes for the nomination.
On Dec. 4, council business slowed to a halt when the four councilors walked out after the majority voted to override the rules and open up nominations to all qualifying candidates, not just the top vote-getters -- Rhonda Logan and Lonnie Treadaway.
