Off-duty deputy stops would-be armed robber

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy shopping at a Family Dollar helped stop a would-be robber right in his tracks.
The deputy knew exactly what to do as soon as the commotion started at the Jackson Avenue store.
It was a frightening moment Wednesday night for customers and employees in the store – a moment that off-duty Shelby County Sheriff Deputy Justin Fitzgibbon knew he had to stop.
“From the noise and the screaming and people running, I knew the place was being robbed before I even saw it,” Fitzgibbon said.
Police say Travon Blake walked in the store wearing a gas mask, armed with a hammer. Blake smashed the counter and threatened to kill the clerk, Meagan Gray.
Thirty people were in the store at the time and escaped through the back door, thanks to a quick-thinking manager.
Once everyone else was out, Fitzgibbon called 911, put his phone in his pocket, and headed to the front of the store.
“I immediately engaged him,” Fitzgibbon said. “Went to him. Tried to put myself between me and the clerk and him where he couldn’t just keep putting her life in danger.”
Fitzgibbon has been out of work with a knee injury after he was hurt on the job. Despite being hurt, his instinct to protect and serve kicked in immediately.
“It didn’t stop me, you know when I saw her there in that corner, I was worried about her life and her not getting out of there,” Fitzgibbon said. “I put her first and put myself second.”
With a dispatcher on the line during the whole ordeal, Fitzgibbon held the suspect until Memphis police were able to take over.
Thursday, Fitzgibbon went back to the Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue to check up on Gray.
“I went in there yesterday morning, checked on her,” Fitzgibbon said. “We shared a hug. She let me know that she was OK, and I told her if she ever needed anything, you know that I’m always here.”
