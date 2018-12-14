Packed house set for Vols vs. Tigers at FedEx Forum

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The hype surrounding Saturday’s University of Memphis versus University of Tennessee basketball game is already way off the chain.
The match up features a Memphis team that's trying to come of age under Penny Hardaway, against a proven squad of veterans in the 3rd ranked Vols.
While this meeting does not provide the titanic spectacle that was that thrilling number 1 vs number 2 duel back in 2008 at the Forum, the hype surrounding this game is just as palpable.
Already a hard sellout, Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway said he expects the noise level from the packed house to be head splitting.
"I hope the atmosphere Saturday is as crazy as its ever been. As loud as its ever been to where I'm gonna be so hoarse to where I can't even do the media afterwards. My voice is gone. That's how I want it to be," said Hardaway.
When asked how many cough drops will it take, Hardaway said he usually does 2 or 3.
"I'm going to be popping them every three seconds," said Hardaway.
Tip time for the Tigers and Vols game is 11 a.m. Saturday at FedEx Forum.
