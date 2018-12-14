Sandy Hook receives bomb threat on 6-year anniversary of shooting that killed 26

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Students and staff of Sandy Hook were evacuated from the school Friday due to a bomb threat, according to the Associated Press.
The threat comes on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook where a gunman killed 20 kids and 6 adults.
The building where that shooting occurred was torn down and a new building was put up at the same site, according to the AP.
The AP says the threat was made around 9 a.m. Friday and that due to the significance of the day, the superintendent decided to cancel class for the rest of the day.
