Sandy Hook receives bomb threat on 6-year anniversary of shooting that killed 26
By WTOL Newsroom | December 14, 2018 at 10:30 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 2:44 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Students and staff of Sandy Hook were evacuated from the school Friday due to a bomb threat, according to the Associated Press.

The threat comes on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook where a gunman killed 20 kids and 6 adults.

The building where that shooting occurred was torn down and a new building was put up at the same site, according to the AP.

The AP says the threat was made around 9 a.m. Friday and that due to the significance of the day, the superintendent decided to cancel class for the rest of the day.

