Sex offender named grand marshal in Sardis’ Christmas parade

SARDIS, MS (WMC) - A community is up in arms after a registered sex offender was selected as the grand marshal for a Christmas Parade in one Mid-South town.
The Chamber of Commerce in Sardis, Mississippi has been putting on a Christmas parade for years, but this year, the choice of grand marshal has divided the town.
Carolyn Whaley owns The Eclectic Emporium on Main Street in Sardis. The Christmas parade Tuesday went right past her shop.
She said everyone knows that Sardis resident, Michael Saripkin, the grand marshal, is a sex offender.
“Everybody knows that, it’s a small town,” Whaley said. "It doesn't bother me. He's very nice friendly man. He has donated more money, helped the fire department, helped the police department, encouraged businesses to come here."
But other residents who did not want to talk on camera said they didn’t think Saripkin was the best choice.
One man talked but did not want to be identified.
“I didn’t like it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s very proper for a sex offender to be a grand marshal of a parade and I just thought it was wrong.”
Records show Saripkin, a businessman, was convicted in Tennessee in 1990 of sexual battery and in 1997 of statutory rape.
In 2013 in Mississippi he was convicted of touching a child under 18 for lustful purpose by a person in trust.
District Attorney John Champion said he does not believe it is illegal for a sex offender to be a grand marshal in a parade, but he would have to research it.
The Sardis Chamber of Commerce is responsible for choosing the grand marshal and putting on the parade.
Michael Price on the Sardis Board of Alderman said wants to make sure it is clear the city had nothing to do with the parade.
“It wasn’t a city event,” Price said. “City doesn’t authorize the Christmas parade. The chamber has been handling that for years. It wasn’t a city function.”
WMC5 tried to speak to the mayor but was told she wasn’t in. No one answered the door at the Chamber, but they did tell WMC5 over the phone that the organization is aware Saripkin is a sex offender.
He has done a lot for the city has brought business to the area and the past is the past. What he has done now is what counts, they said.
WMC5 went by Saripkin’s house, and he told us to leave his property.
The Chamber also adds in the statement that Saripkin was in a private vehicle in the parade that was driven by a member of the Chamber.
