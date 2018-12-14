Showers likely through this evening

A low pressure system will continue to move towards our area today, which will once again give us a chance for rain. Although you will have breaks in the rain, scattered showers will be likely. Similar to yesterday, there will be a lull in rainfall this afternoon, but showers will redevelop this evening. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 57.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 46.
WEEKEND: There will likely be light rain in the morning and afternoon on Saturday, but everything will clear out that evening. Sunday will feature more sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows will stay in the upper 30s. There will be more cloud cover and a chance for a stray shower by Wednesday night. Isolated rain will be possible on Thursday, but rain chances look low right now.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB