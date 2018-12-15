Indians send 1B Alonso to White Sox for outfielder Alex Call

"We've had a couple of goals going into the offseason and that's foremost trying to make sure we have a team that's capable of winning the American League Central in 2019 but also position the organization for sustained success beyond that," Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. "There are a couple ways to do that. One is to infuse young, controllable talent into the organization. The second element of that is to manage our finances. We feel like the series of moves we've made up to this point advances both of those goals."