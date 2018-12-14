Investigators: Man repeatedly raped child, wife allowed it to happen

STONE, AR (KAIT) - A man is in custody, accused of raping a child multiple times for the last six years. His wife is also behind bars, accused of allowing the assaults to happen.
Lloyd Stair, 46, is being held in the Stone County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. He’s charged with eight counts of rape.
His wife, 34-year-old Stephanie Stair, is locked up in the same jail on a $125,000 bond. She’s charged with eight counts of permitting abuse of a minor.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division and the Department of Human Services received a report On Dec. 5 from a minor stating she had been raped for the past six years.
Working with the CACD and the ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division, the sheriff’s office investigated the matter and arrested the couple this week.
