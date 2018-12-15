Loved ones celebrate the life of Chef Gary Williams New Orleans-style

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Family, friends and community members gathered Saturday to remember the life of Chef Gary Williams in true New Orleans fashion.
The Krewe of DejaVu chef died of a heart attack. He was 56 years old.
Those who loved him shared memories of his generosity, hospitality and big personality.
“He walked over to me and said “sis, what you done cooked over here babeh,” said Chef Fran Mosley.
Williams’ friend, Brian Harris, said he had a gift very few people had.
“Gary had charisma and a natural way of making you feel like you were the only one in the room when he talked to you," said Harris.
Williams relocated from New Orleans to Las Vegas before finally settling in Memphis where his Cajun cuisine was a town favorite.
Local leaders presented a resolution in his honor.
An umbrella with tributes to the Crescent City was placed in front of his casket.
Chefs from all over the city showed up to support their friend.
“On behalf of the chefs we want to say we love you,” said Mosley.
Bringing a NOLA tradition to the Bluff City, a second line march kept the celebration going into south Memphis.
They put on a home-going parade fit for a larger-than-life chef who made Memphis home.
