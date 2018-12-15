Miami Heat scorches the Memphis Grizzlies at home

Miami Heat scorches the Memphis Grizzlies at home
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 14, 2018 at 10:51 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 10:51 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Miami Heat on Friday night at FedExForum.

Dwayne Wade, the 15-year veteran and Perennial All-Star, sat out the night’s game with a sore right knee, but he did sign autographs before the game.

The Heat beat the Grizzlies 100-97, with Miami winning three in a row over Memphis and four of the last five.

The Grizzlies fall to 16-12, and they next play the Houston Rockets on a back-to-back Saturday night 7 p.m. at the Forum.

