Report rips expensive decisions in California wildfire fight

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2016 file photo, members of the California National Guard help load about 5 miles of used wildland fire hose in Palo Colorado Canyon, south of Monterey Calif., during efforts to fight the Soberanes Fire. When a fire burned across Big Sur two years ago and threatened hundreds of homes scattered on the scenic hills, firefighters responded with overwhelming force, attacking flames from the air and ground. The so-called Soberanes Fire burned its way into the record books as the most expensive wildland firefight in U.S. history in what a new report calls "an extreme example of excessive, unaccountable, budget-busting suppression spending that is causing a fiscal crisis in the U.S. Forest Service." (Vern Fisher/The Monterey County Herald via AP) (AP)