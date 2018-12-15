Showers Through Early Afternoon

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -An area of low pressure will continue to track across our area, as it moves east of the Mid-South there will continue to be scattered showers, clouds and drizzle through the early afternoon. Keep the umbrellas handy as shower chances will gradually decrease but there could still be a passing shower into the late afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Showers will linger early in the day and then a few will be possible in the afternoon. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will linger into Saturday night with lows in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Clouds should give way to some sunshine by late afternoon. It will be dry with high temperatures in the lower 50s with lows in the mid 30s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows will stay in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase by Wednesday and there could be a shower or two Wednesday night. Isolated rain will be possible on Thursday, but rain chances are low right now.
