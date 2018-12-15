Slow Clearing Tonight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -An area of low pressure will continue to slowly track east of the Mid-South there will continue to be scattered showers, clouds and drizzle through the this evening in spots. Keep the umbrellas handy as shower chances will gradually decrease but there could still be a passing shower into tonight before we dry out. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Patchy fog and drizzle will linger in spots through the evening. Clouds will linger into tonight with lows in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Clouds should give way to some sunshine by late afternoon. It will be dry with high temperatures in the mid 50s with lows in the mid 30s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows will stay in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase by Wednesday and there could be a shower or two Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase on Thursday with our next weather system. As we welcome the official start of winter on Friday, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s for highs but both Friday and Saturday look dry right now.
