Slow Clearing Tonight

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows will stay in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase by Wednesday and there could be a shower or two Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase on Thursday with our next weather system. As we welcome the official start of winter on Friday, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s for highs but both Friday and Saturday look dry right now.