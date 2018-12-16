‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’: The Christmas song controversy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Holiday classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is being removed from the playlists of radio stations across the country. But one station in Louisville will play the song repeatedly Sunday morning.
In light of the #MeToo movement, some think “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is too suggestive of date rape culture. Others believe the lyrics had a different meaning during the time they were written (more than 70 years ago) and insist the song is flirty and innocent.
The holiday tune, which was written in 1944, has lines sung by a woman that some find controversial in a modern context. The lyrics include a woman singing “Say, what’s in this drink?”, followed by “I simply must go” and “The answer is no.”
In Louisville, radio station WAKY plans to play the song on repeat starting Sunday morning at 8 a.m. The station will play different versions of the song over and over for two hours.
“We love the song!” a Facebook post from the station said.
Cleveland, Ohio, radio station Star 102 removed the song from the Christmas playlist, WOIO reports. The radio station is no longer playing “Baby, it’s cold outside.” At all.
“I gotta be honest,” Star 102′s Glen Anderson said in a blog post, “I didn’t understand why the lyrics were so bad...Until I read them.”
In Denver, Colorado, holiday station KOSI banned the song from their Christmas playlist. But after an online poll overwhelmingly said listeners wanted to hear the song, the station added it back to its daily rotation.
A similar story happened in San Francisco, California, where KOIT, also a holiday radio station, removed the song from its daily playlist--only to add it back after an ‘overwhelming message’ from listeners, the station said in an online release.
