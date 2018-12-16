Breakdown: This is how frost forms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Frost can be a nuisance to scrape off your windshield in the morning, but it can also be dangerous to plants and crops. So how does it form?
The best conditions for frost formation are a clear sky, calm wind, high humidity and below freezing temperatures. However, frost can form when temperatures are above freezing. Frost is defined as the water droplets in the air (water vapor) that freeze onto surfaces when the dewpoint is below freezing.
There are several types of frost, but the most common is radiation frost. This is the type of frost that you see on the ground and on your car’s windshield.
In addition, Advection Frost forms when cold wind moves over a moisture-rich surface, such as grass or plants. This frost can have a spiked appearance.
Window Frost forms when the air outside of the window is very cold and the air inside of a home is warm with higher moisture.
The last type is Rime Frost; it forms in extremely wet and cold environments and is typically seen on large ships sailing through cold waters.
