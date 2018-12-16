Community showers Porter-Leath toy drive with generosity

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - People from all across the Mid-South stopped by the WMC Action News 5 studios to drop off toys and generous monetary donations Saturday.
The Teamsters Local 667 also provided a 10 thousand dollar check.
Darren Thomas with Porter-Leath said the toy drive helps bring Christmas cheer to more than 6,200 kids they serve in Shelby County, who are often left behind.
“We want our children to feel really important during Christmas. Many of them really come from low-income communities and they may not be able to have toys for Christmas,” said Thomas.
Members of the WMC Action News 5 team also got in the holiday spirit, doing their part to encourage people to donate.
The toys will be given to children ages six weeks to five years old.
Teachers with Porter-Leath said the smile they see on students faces after they return from Christmas break with a new toy, brings a tremendous sense of joy.
"Parents coming to me and telling me that it was a life saver. If it wasn't for them getting those particular toy they didn't know what they would've been doing," said Trudie Owens, Early Head Start teacher.
Teachers believe a happy child often becomes a successful student, so each donation counts more than you would think.
Generosity from the Mid-South showed, once again, nothing can dampen the spirit of giving this holiday season.
